Credit Suisse AG Acquires 335,003 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 335,003 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 313,312 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 611,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 190,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $363.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.94.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

