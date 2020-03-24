Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 1,331.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,450 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $11,180,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETV opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $628.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

