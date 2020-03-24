Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of ESCO Technologies worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.