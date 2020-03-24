Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,507 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NEO opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.62 and a beta of 1.08. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

