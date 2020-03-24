Credit Suisse AG Buys 23,281 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Fulton Financial worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.