Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSE:AWI opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

