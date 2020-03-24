Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,290 shares of company stock worth $3,979,726. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

