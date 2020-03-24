Credit Suisse AG Has $3.06 Million Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of SunPower worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,834.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S.A. Total purchased 456,071 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,672.87. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,577 shares of company stock worth $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.37 million, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.