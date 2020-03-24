Credit Suisse AG Has $3.16 Million Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Deluxe worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Deluxe stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $935.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

