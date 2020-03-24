Credit Suisse AG Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of WD-40 worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $153.91 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

