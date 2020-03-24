Credit Suisse AG Has $3.24 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Balchem worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Balchem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Balchem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 113,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Balchem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

