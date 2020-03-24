Credit Suisse AG Has $3.26 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWE opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

