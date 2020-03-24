Credit Suisse AG Has $3.39 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,484,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 74,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1,787.6% during the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

