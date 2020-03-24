Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,824 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 127,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

