Credit Suisse AG Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 384,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 770,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

