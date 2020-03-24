Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Accel Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.