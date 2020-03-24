Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,657 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of UniFirst worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

