Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

