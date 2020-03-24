Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $27,342,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

