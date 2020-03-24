Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,127 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NorthWestern by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

