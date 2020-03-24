Credit Suisse AG Sells 42,239 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,239 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,095 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

