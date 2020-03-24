Credit Suisse AG Sells 817 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 53.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,374,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.