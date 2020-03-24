Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 214,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,408.33.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

