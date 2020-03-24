Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,063 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.35% of Bloom Energy worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,078 shares of company stock worth $1,561,689. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $481.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.99. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

