Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

