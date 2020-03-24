Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of RLI worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

