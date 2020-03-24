Credits Price Hits $0.0229 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, LBank, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last week, Credits has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $125,947.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,992 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io, WazirX, CoinBene, Tidex, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

