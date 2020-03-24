CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) is Stadium Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stadium Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,506 shares during the period. CRH Medical accounts for about 22.8% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 6.80% of CRH Medical worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 6,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CRH Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of CRHM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 583,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,509. CRH Medical Corp has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

CRHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $6.50 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

