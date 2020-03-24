Critical Survey: CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) & SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR alerts:

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR $8.50 billion 0.79 $583.54 million $0.58 11.57 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.13 billion 0.59 $533.12 million $3.05 8.28

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR N/A N/A N/A SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2018, it had 2,585 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.