Critical Survey: SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) versus ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -43.14, suggesting that its stock price is 4,414% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReNeuron Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNeuron Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Given ReNeuron Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNeuron Group is more favorable than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $60,000.00 557.03 -$23.36 million N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats ReNeuron Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia. It is also involved in developing human retinal progenitor cell candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease of the retina, as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat cone-rod dystrophy, an inherited eye disorder; and CTX-derived exosomes, which are nanoparticles released by cells containing various active proteins and microRNAs. ReNeuron Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.