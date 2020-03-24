Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 483.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Crocs worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1,822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from to in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Crocs stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

