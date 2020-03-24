CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.27% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $1,339,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,471,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,132,000 after buying an additional 207,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. 1,779,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,073. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $115.65 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.