Crown Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $8,659.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.03401014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00668329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000573 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,305,653 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.