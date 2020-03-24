CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $78,504.06 and approximately $58,186.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

