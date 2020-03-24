Cryptonex (CNX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $96.79 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00025861 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 45% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

