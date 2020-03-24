Cryptopay (CPAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $165.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.04162933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037067 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010995 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003538 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.