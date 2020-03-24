Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1,664.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.