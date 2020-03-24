Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Valvoline worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

