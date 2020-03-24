Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.