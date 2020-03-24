Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Agree Realty worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

