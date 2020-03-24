Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 88,505 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2,799.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

