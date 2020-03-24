Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 190,750 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $789.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

