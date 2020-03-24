Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alcoa worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,847.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

AA opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

