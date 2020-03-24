CUI Global (CUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.30. CUI Global has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

