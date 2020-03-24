Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.36% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $83,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

