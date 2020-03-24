CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,097 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of CVR Energy worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.36. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.43%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

