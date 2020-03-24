CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 896.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,410 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,593,000 after purchasing an additional 609,100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 239,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,727,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

