CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 683,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,780,000 after buying an additional 36,947 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 337,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,130,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.32.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.