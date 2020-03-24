CyberVein (CVT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $248,220.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, CyberVein has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $248,220.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 81.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bit-Z, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

