CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,407,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

